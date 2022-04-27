Last night I was thinking about our Pledge of Allegiance. The phrase "with liberty and justice for all" is a wonderful aspiration.

But I have to ask: is their justice for all when the rich and famous--those people with connections and wealth--can afford expensive lawyers who file appeal after appeal that clog the courts with often-frivolous arguments which, in the end, mean the offenders never get prosecuted for crimes?

Meanwhile, what happens to the "others"? The poor and forgotten people who are driven to accept a plea deal because either they cannot afford a skilled attorney or because the states do not have enough public defenders to provide one?

And then there are the civil lawsuits that often pit ordinary people against multi-million (billion) dollar corporations. (Think about the local LNG case.) Not only do corporations have the advantage of wealth, they also have time on their side. Corporations, technically at least, can live forever.

Is there really justice for all? Or is there justice only for those who can afford it? The phrase, "justice delayed is justice denied" comes to mind. Is our justice system broken? If so, how can it be fixed?

What do you think?

Pat Speth Sherman

Roseburg

(2) comments

mword
mword

According to Smithsonian Magazine, the Pledge of Allegiance has an interesting history. Its author, Francis Bellamy, was a Baptist minister, socialist, racist and magazine editor/writer of Youth's Companion, the nation's largest circulation magazine at the time.

According to the Smithsonian ... "In a series of speeches and editorials that were equal parts marketing, political theory and racism, he argued that Gilded Age capitalism, along with “every alien immigrant of inferior race,” eroded traditional values, and that pledging allegiance would ensure “that the distinctive principles of true Americanism will not perish as long as free, public education endures.”

So Pat, I think you've hit the nail on the head. The point of the Pledge was never liberty and justice for all. It was liberty and justice for all the people in our own tribe. The segregated schools of the time were used to hammer home those ideas into the minds of school children.

The Pledge was written in 1892, as part of a marketing scheme to sell flags to every school in the United States. The Youth's Companion magazine promoted the idea that on the morning of October 21, 1892, school children across the country would rise in unison and recite the new Pledge of Allegiance to the new flags.

It's stuck around for a long time. I'm sure the conservatives who treat it as if it came down the mountain with the stone tablets would probably keel over if they knew it was written by a socialist.

mword
mword

Link to Smithsonian Article:

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/pledge-allegiance-pr-gimmick-patriotic-vow-180956332/

