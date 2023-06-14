Class never runs scared. It’s surefooted and confident. It can handle whatever comes along.
Class has a sense of humor. It knows that a good laugh is the best lubricant for oiling the machinery of human relations.
Class never makes excuses. It takes its lumps and learns from past mistakes.
Class knows that good manners are nothing more than a series of small, inconsequential sacrifices.
Class bespeaks an aristocracy that has nothing to do with ancestors or money. Some wealthy blue bloods have no class, while some individuals who are struggling to make ends meet are loaded with it.
Class is real. It can’t be faked.
Class is comfortable in its own skin. It never puts on airs.
Class never tries to build itself up by making others look worse.
Class can “walk with kings and keep its virtue and talk with crowds and keep the common touch.” (Thank you, Rudyard Kipling.) Everyone is comfortable with the person who has class because that person is comfortable with himself.
If you have class, you’ve got it made. If you don’t have class, no matter what else you have, it doesn’t make any difference.
So many people today are rude, crude and have no principles. They have no manners, no decency, no consideration of others and they spread non-truths. What happened to old-fashioned civility?
One thing I know is you cannot teach class.
Do you have class?
While getting ready to paint a wall, this piece was found all yellowed and tattered behind my desk on the floor. After 32 years on the floor, it will go back pinned on the wall. I do not know where I found this piece but great words.
