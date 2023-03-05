Speaking as a retired registered nurse. The magazine ban was symbolism over substance, it saves no one. Weak and fearful people driven by fear generated by the media accomplished nothing. Gun violence is an insignificant problem. The bulk of the crime can be demographically isolated to less than 3% of the population. We do nothing and will do nothing.
That said, the single greatest threat to Americans is stethoscopes. Medical school graduates with stethoscopes kill hundreds of thousands every year. For example, every three hours, a gun is used to commit a murder. By comparison, medical professionals armed with stethoscopes, will kill 180 patients (best case) to 360 patients (worst case) in the same time frame. Stethoscopes represent a clear and present danger to Americans. We must ban stethoscopes.
The point of this diatribe is to demonstrate how badly our medical community is failing. Millions have died and millions will die, with corrupt oversight and no accountability. I use the Veterans Administration as a control, comparing quality of care and outcomes to the civilian sector. Veterans are seen more frequently by their providers, four times more frequently, and as a result veterans die at a rate four times greater than that of the civilian sector.
Remember the outcry, 22 a day, 22 suicides every day,. the Veteran Administration vowed swift action. The result: veteran suicides increased 26%, 28 a day and nothing but silence. Outcomes indicate intent.
In conclusion, join me in demanding that all stethoscopes be banned. Let's stop the slaughter.
