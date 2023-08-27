Doctors should put professionalism before politics
“Why did you get him vaccinated?”
“Are we still in a pandemic?”
“Did his school say he has to be vaccinated?”
“I have four kids and they aren’t getting vaccinated for Covid.”
The politicization of this topic has resulted not only in strain on interpersonal relationships, but certain doctors putting their passion before professionalism and respect. The quoted words above were spoken to me by a doctor. His demands for information were clearly less about the well being of my child, and more about his views on the topic. He shamed me, rather than treating me with dignity and respect. I expect the latter from a doctor, regardless of his personal opinions or ideological leanings.
Rather than answering my questions that arose from his claims and demands, he differed me to the facilities, “vaccine expert,” who turned out to be a very polarizing figure in our community. I asked him many questions, and here’s a statement he made that stuck out to me the most:
“I respect your decision, and you should respect that I have done the research.”
He was smug, and condescending while citing studies that have been misinterpreted and claims that have been debunked. Is it also possible that he, like many, is looking at data through a lens of ideology, rather than a lens of unbiased, scientific analysis?
Science, in its purest form, isn’t red or blue. People from all political backgrounds should make an effort to consider data through a colorless lens. Through much consideration, my husband and I made the best possible decision from the information we had available. I do not appreciate being collateral damage in an ideological war, and I expect better from doctors.
I'm all for most vaccines -- including the anti-COVID vaccines. I understand how political vaccine debate was...and can still be today. Truth is, most of our extended family under the age of 50 embraced any excuse they heard to avoid vaccinations. Many became ill with COVID, but none died.
I've observed in my short life that many intelligent people ask questions because they are interested in the answers; I’m pretty sure you are in that category. That said, I have to ask if those three leading questions and one statement were made by your doctor(s)? I can’t tell. But doctors are always curious why their patients chose one path or the other, and I have to assume they are all trying to make positive differences for us. Unfortunately, medical professionals and law enforcement are probably the top two general professions that have to cut through the most “untruths”, and I can only guess how frustrating that might be for them.
I personally didn’t hear of any local medical professional attempt to talk us out of vaccines – just the opposite – but I wouldn’t be surprised if there weren’t more than a few vaccine opponents. People gravitated towards one side or the other of that debate, fueled by a combination of knowledge, experience and fears. And that’s life.
Who was the doctor from Evergreen that had several opinion pieces published in the N-R? Tended toward anti-science.
When I read this letter my mind immediately thought of him- can't remember his name. But made me decide to never go to Evergreen.
