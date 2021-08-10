"Slow down, you move too fast," are the familiar words of the Simon & Garfunkel song. I have to say, though, that I was not feelin' groovy as I drove around the city of Roseburg Saturday.
A yellow traffic light tells the driver to slow down and red means stop.
Neither are encouragement to step on the gas, which I encountered several times, once nearly missing an accident.
It's getting dangerous out there on the road.
Dwayne Brown
Winchester
(1) comment
This reminds me of that great Taxi episode when Joe Ignatowski is cheating on his driver's test. "What does yellow mean?" Slow down. "W-h-a-t d-o-e-s y-e-l-l-o-w m-e-a-n?" Slow down! "W---h---a---t d---o---e---s y---e---l---l---o---w m---e---a---n?"
