I am very disturbed by the recent news regarding President Trump and his probable indictment. Another desperate attempt by the liberal left to get Trump to go away. They must be very afraid of his popularity. He's not going away, this will only make him stronger. He's survived two impeachments and so much harassment and false charges, it's almost a joke.
Our country will not survive four more years of Joe Biden. He is, by far, the worst president in history. He's made our country totally unsafe with all the illegals pouring in our southern border. Also, all the fentanyl coming in, killing our citizens and making the drug cartel richer than ever. How long before another 9/11 with all the possible terrorists streaming in?
The House and Means committee, headed by Sen. Comer has proof of the Biden family receiving over a million dollars from a Chinese company. Where's the charges for this? Only witch hunts for President Trump. Two-tiered justice system, as we can all see.
Biden and the Democrats are out to destroy our country. Democratic states and cities are being inundated with record crime rates. Portland has become a cesspool. Businesses are packing up and leaving Portland. Even WalMart has left.
The House of Representatives put a resolution up for vote in February that would denounce socialism in America and 86 Democrats voted against it. It passed 328-86 thanks to the Republican majority.
The Republicans just passed a Parents Bill of Rights that would ensure parents have a voice in their children's education Not a single Democrat voted for it, according to Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House.
The FBI and DOJ are being weaponized against American citizens. Stand up and be heard!
