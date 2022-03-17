As a local area resident who frequents Ford's Pond, I was dismayed that the city is making an effort to evict (via threats of euthanasia) the pond's beloved residents, Tula and Peggy (AKA Romeo and Juliet), a pair of feral geese who have called the pond home for the past one and a half years. Concerned pond-goers such as myself have been given the impression that the reason for this action is concern over the impact these two animals could allegedly have on the pond ecosystem.
I share concern for the ecology of the pond and its environs, however I find that placing such a great burden on the shoulders of two individual geese approaches a level of absurdity that compels me to reach out. I, along with most pond users I have spoken with, appreciate the city's efforts to create an accessible park there. However, it must be admitted, if we are to deal honestly with the facts, that human development at that location (a) defines the very history of the pond and (b) has far greater effect on the area ecosystem than a pair of feral geese. Development — whether it involves drainage, brush cutting at the shoreline, mitigating beaver activity, or introducing treated wastewater that smells like bleach and comes with a warning sign — cannot help but have effects on the environment of the pond and its non-human residents. In addition, the increase in human and canine traffic must also of necessity have impacts. No doubt, the city has taken all these factors into consideration and weighted them against the benefits of making the pond an urban oasis for human enjoyment.
Naturally, if feral geese were to descend upon Ford's Pond in the hundreds or thousands, as the Canada geese do, they would certainly alter the balance in their own favor. But in this case, we are dealing with literally two birds, birds who habits and requirements are identical to those of the wild geese with whom they share space. In essence, you could single out any two Canada geese and their impact would be the same. The only difference is in how Peggy and Tula are perceived by the public. I have yet to meet a fellow pond-goer who does not know and feel affection towards this pair. We look at them as beloved mascots, public pets, without whom our beautiful Ford's Pond would take on a tinge of cynicism and an air of disappointment. I urge the city to reconsider this eviction notice and instead grant Peggy and Tula a pardon, to allow them to live out the rest of their lives surrounded by their fans.
Camilla Paynter
Sutherlin
[smile] for feral geese.
