This is what the Biden administration and the socialists in the Congress want:
Buy a gun, you must show ID. To vote no ID required.
Buy alcohol, you must show ID. To vote no ID required.
Get a driver’s license, you must show ID. To vote no ID required.
Setup a bank account, you must show ID. To vote no ID required.
To get a birth certificate, you must show ID. To vote no ID required.
To get a Social Security card, you must show ID. To vote no ID required.
To get on a plane, you must show ID. To vote no ID required.
Deal with the IRS, you must show ID. To vote no ID required.
I’m always amazed at the depth at which those in power will twist the truth to extend their power. Take “Voting Rights” as an example. Repeatedly we’re told we must restructure the country because the current system is broken, and they’re right! However, it wasn’t the founding fathers that created the mess we find ourselves in. No, that is squarely at the feet of the political class at all levels of government. Take the push for changing voting rights. The founders realized the power of the citizen to vote was the ultimate check on governmental overreach, and as such that power be held as close as possible to every legal US citizen. To ensure that voting, with few exceptions, is left to the states, counties and cities.
Voting security and integrity can only happen with proper voter identification and ballot chain of custody.
(1) comment
We can always go back to when only white male land holders could vote.
