September is National Preparedness Month (The News-Review, Sept. 14). Having survived the Paradise, California, Camp Fire in 2019 don't neglect this information.
You've seen video's of people evacuating there. Check them out for a dose of reality. What can't be shown what happens during an evacuation and why you'll need those items.
Foremost, evacuate before your neighbors so you can get to a motel quicker rather than going to the shelter. Motels have (private) showers; a bed, rather than a cot; TV; and privacy so you won't feel like a refugee. Only go to the shelter for services. Besides the flu spread there adds to the misery. Drama and unfounded rumors spread. Get a motel!
Power will be off. ATM's won't work so have some small bills in your bag because businesses won't make change. Keep gas in your car. Gas stations were rationing fuel. Include veterinarian records with your papers/documents/family pictures. Vets won't help your pet without them and take their toys. Keep some packaged food/water in your car. It took the Red Cross three days to begin serving food.
Predesignate a family meeting location. In Paradise the kids were in school and parents at work. No one knew where those kids went. Have a specified meeting place with designated hours since not everybody may be able to get there when communications are out.
Eat meals at restaurants. You'll appreciate not participating in "meal call" with hundreds of others at the shelter. Check with your insurance to see if you'll need a list of possessions. Some didn't pay without everything listed. Update coverages. Don't be like me and disregard this information.
