"Why," Scott Mendelson's letter in The News-Review on July 6 about mass shootings cries, do we allow people to have AR-15's 'for plunking cans.' He thanked veterans defense of Constitutional Amendments that I fought for in Vietnam including the Second that's afforded to 'any fool,' he wrote, for their imagined safety while ignoring his First Amendment right to be loud and wrong. Defense of Constitutional Amendments wasn't an option for me in Vietnam. Thanks, though, for patronizing vets with your shallow gratitude for defending all our rights.
Scott's 'woke' letter included all the usuals: Too many guns, governmental conspiracy fears, while ignoring mental illness or self protection that the Supreme Court upheld. Murder however isn’t an instrument or state of mind. It’s a moral choice. The president, who just signed another meaningless gun law knows it won't stop shootings. Law's can't.
Scott's letter conveniently ignored solutions, besides gun confiscation. I'm submitting two ideas for investigation and improvement, which are noticeably void after mass shootings.
First, warnings of intent by the killer is usually obvious to parents, police, school Ph. D's. Sadly, though, they clear future shooters. We need specialized, qualified psychiatrists to evaluate and make accountable decisions when warnings exist. Law enforcement must maintain proper, but legal, surveillance of them, with training to react rather than respond.
Second, determine the gunman's motives. Mass shooters are just evil, while others are reactions to various pressures. For some their motivation is the result of our present culture, educational system or by racial/political divisiveness.
Let's discuss the incitement of such hatred rather than criticize my right to bare arms that's equal to, (and which protects) Scott's right to whimsically opine about he's fear of legal gun owners, which is typical of such transparent and over exercised free speech 'opinions.'
(1) comment
I, too, am a veteran. It appears that you don't appreciate his First Amendment right to his free speech. It is not just your way, it is our way.
We have too many idiots who have no business owning or using a firearm!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.