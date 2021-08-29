I am offended by Sheriff John Hamlin's claim that he speaks for us in Douglas County without my permission.
He speaks of violation of rights, he violated my rights by not receiving my permission to speak for me.
We are each responsible for the health and well being of each other to stop spreading COVID. This out weighs the wishes of a whether someone prefers not to wear a mask or get vaccinated.
He should not claim he knows the preferences of a majority of us in Douglas County.
He is making and perpetuating COVID disease a political issue rather than a public health crisis.
I'm embarrassed by him.
Diana Pace
Roseburg
