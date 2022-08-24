It appears that Republicans are more a cult of followers to a failed demagogue, a disappointed dictator-wanna-be than the once “Grand Old Party.” They believe his lies and I suppose they identify with his grievances and greedily take up his awful need for revenge.
This latest call to defund the FBI because the ex-President evaded handing over all of the files to the National Archives where all presidential papers are stored, is another example of the kind of firestorm following any attempt to hold this man accountable for his actions that were outside the law, or downright illegal.
When “winning” is the only option, there is no longer a union “of the people, for the people and by the people.”
As we approach the November election, we all must take account of what is transpiring: The Republican Party has become a dangerous tool. If only those you disagree with are held accountable to law and order, then we have no liberty and no justice for all. When common sense, common decency that we have all agreed upon, are up-ended and the desire for civil war, insurgency, election denial, violence and havoc have become acceptable we have no “United States of America."
Although not perfect, our union is a far cry better than what the Republicans are offering. They are proving that the freedoms we had assumed were our rights, can and will be systematically removed. The majority of Americans don’t want to have their personal liberties taken away. But this Republican cult seems hell-bent on forcing everyone into their box and if you don’t fit, you don’t belong. My advice to my fellow citizens: Don’t vote Republican at all.
