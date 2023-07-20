Douglas County GOP doesn’t have the facts

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Richard Chasm

Dillard

React to this story:

10
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Mr Bill
Mr Bill

Mr Chasm nailed this one. Besides being liars and scardy cats ( anonymous authors) he brought up a number of salient points. I can’t wait to see the fascist cults response. If they do respond they will continue with more of the same BS. I hope at some point the GOP comes back to center. We need at least two rational parties. Not likely with the local GOP.

Add Reply
CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Actually, I think that the national debt increased by about 7.8 trillion dollars under Trump.

https://www.propublica.org/article/national-debt-trump

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GFDEBTN

Regarding the question posed by the anonymous Republicans about whether our county party endorses President Biden: Our party does not endorse in a primary, because we believe in democracy.

The local Republicans clearly believe in authoritarianism. And in a con man..

Add Reply
mword
mword

"To make scurrilous accusations and distrust of government institutions while keeping your names secret are the acts of cowards. They want to stir up trouble but not be held accountable for their words."

Yes.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.