There is an old proverb in sales. If you have the price, pound the price. If you have the facts, pound the facts. If you have neither the facts nor the price, pound the table.
The leaders at Republican HQ who prefer to remain anonymous offer wild exaggerations about President Biden because they are weak on facts. They seek to distract attention from their tin horn demagogue Donald Trump, as he is charged in one criminal indictment after another. He is running for President to escape prison.
Their recent guest editorial asserts that Biden “is the most corrupt administration our country has ever seen.” How many criminal indictments has this administration received? Not one! The Trump administration, in one term of four years, set the record for indictments, convictions, and resignation of senior appointed officials. More indictments than even the Reagan administration and they had two terms in office.
These snide anonyimooties, forgot about the corruption of the Grant, Harding, Hoover and Nixon administrations; all Republicans by the way. Remember how Trump promised to balance the budget in his first term? Instead he put our nation three trillion further in debt!
We are all entitled to our opinions. But my name is at the bottom of everything I deliver to be published. To make scurrilous accusations and distrust of government institutions while keeping your names secret are the acts of cowards. They want to stir up trouble but not be held accountable for their words.
They ask if the Democratic Party of Douglas County will support President Biden’s reelection. Speaking for myself, I would vote for a yellow dog before Donald Trump. I have a question in reply. Will you still support Donald Trump for President, if a jury in Florida finds him guilty of treason?
Mr Chasm nailed this one. Besides being liars and scardy cats ( anonymous authors) he brought up a number of salient points. I can’t wait to see the fascist cults response. If they do respond they will continue with more of the same BS. I hope at some point the GOP comes back to center. We need at least two rational parties. Not likely with the local GOP.
Actually, I think that the national debt increased by about 7.8 trillion dollars under Trump.
https://www.propublica.org/article/national-debt-trump
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GFDEBTN
Regarding the question posed by the anonymous Republicans about whether our county party endorses President Biden: Our party does not endorse in a primary, because we believe in democracy.
The local Republicans clearly believe in authoritarianism. And in a con man..
"To make scurrilous accusations and distrust of government institutions while keeping your names secret are the acts of cowards. They want to stir up trouble but not be held accountable for their words."
Yes.
