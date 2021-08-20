Douglas County: The Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus thanks you. If it had a heart, the virus would thank you from the very bottom of it for being so hospitable, the perfect host. You could not be doing more to keep this virus alive. Douglas County is conspicuously a pro-COVID community now, a very COVID-friendly place to live. Death cometh soon or late, says Macaulay. What’s the rush, Douglas County? Are you honoring COVID for displacing the flu by baring your chest to the point of its sword?
If you are among those who are punch-drunk by the blows of this viral assailant, I sympathize. For those who insist on making strange bedfellows with this virus, here is some sobering data for you (as of Aug. 17). Out of the 3,006 counties in the United States, you, Douglas County, are No. 58 for new COVID cases (and climbing). You are No. 3 in the northwest (behind Nome, Alaska, and Del Norte, California). For those science-starved antivaxxers who learn visually, take a gander at https://usafacts.org/visualizations/coronavirus-covid-19-spread-map/state/oregon/county/douglas-county. Remember last year, how lovely it was here? While the rest of the country was awash in COVID, Douglas County had a case or two, here and there. On the day I penned this letter, there were over 160 new cases of COVID-19. You had your chance to beat this thing, Douglas County, but you chose to get the virus, you embraced it, you adopted the virus and protected it within your bodies as if it were your own child. Not wearing a mask: Your choice. Not getting vaccinated: Your choice. Not social distancing: Your choice. Your choice, but everyone else’s consequences, because now we must all suffer the variants that you manufacture. Douglas County. What a wonderful place to live — if you are a killer virus.
Bradford Connatser
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.