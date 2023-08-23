D Steel (no name given) posted the following: “I just finished an FBI electronic tip complete with a link to this LTE. It's time for this nonsense to cease.” The letter reported was Todd Vaughn’s titled “Enemies foreign and domestic."
My name is in comments to this letter regarding my submission in “A Republican Answers Questions” with Question 2 from a Commenter as the focus: “What is your opinion of the pro-patriot sites that are calling on people to arm themselves in preparation for civil war if Donald Trump is not elected in 2024?” My Answer: “Preparing is the correct choice since the Biden administration and possibly another administration could continue to destroy law and order.”
If interested, you can review that letter on line to see how commentators fed off my answer of the simple sentence above to conclude that I might shoot my own family and neighbors. Ridiculous. My thoughts were the riots in Portland, Ferguson, and Seattle with only self-defense in mind.
This fed over to Todd’s letter where a comment stated: “Todd Vaughn is a member of the local GOP executive board and leadership. He and Terry Noonkester, another board member, have come right out in letters to the editor, talking about preparing for war if Trump is not president”.
This doxxing is not constructive debate and is why our articles from PCP’s are anonymous.
PS: On the oil production point in my letter “A Republican Answers Questions,” commenters had some good points, our oil production has reportedly increased in this country. However, ”March 15 (Reuters) — U.S. crude oil exports hit a record high in 2022 as releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) nearly matched the increase in domestic output to boost U.S. supply to countries looking to replace Russian crude.”
Local GOP,
Here’s an example of illegal doxing…
Trump supporters posted the names and addresses, on social media, of the Grand Jury members in Georgia. The grand jury indicted Trump and his 18 associates who tried to steal a lawful vote with fake electors.
I hope they all get caught and go to jail.
Terry, you write: "If interested, you can review that letter on line to see how commentators fed off my answer of the simple sentence above to conclude that I might shoot my own family and neighbors. Ridiculous. My thoughts were the riots in Portland, Ferguson, and Seattle with only self-defense in mind."
I don't doubt that you are sincere in the belief that you would not shoot your own family and neighbors. I have no doubt, either, that almost every American believed that about themselves in 1860. But brother killed brother, fathers warred with sons, and Lincoln wept with Emilie Todd Helm when she--his sister in law--came to the White House after her husband, a Confederate General, had been slain.
I know of no civil war in history in which families did not kill people they had known and loved.
I believe that preparation for a civil war poisons the body politic.
I believe that encouraging such preparation is selling poison.
The proper response to crime--including riots and direct attacks on the government--is vigorous enforcement of the law. Can we perhaps agree on that?
From Noonkester: "This fed over to Todd’s letter where a comment stated: “Todd Vaughn is a member of the local GOP executive board and leadership. He and Terry Noonkester, another board member, have come right out in letters to the editor, talking about preparing for war if Trump is not president”.
"This doxxing is not constructive debate and is why our articles from PCP’s are anonymous."
From Fortinet.com: Is doxxing actually illegal?
Releasing personal information that's publicly available and obtained legally is generally not a crime. But doxxers can run afoul of laws against harassment, stalking, or intimidation, and authorities have prosecuted people for doxxing based on illegally obtained documents.
I personally believe in the First Amendment, and that would include advocating for things that others may find despicable. But, once you've written an opinion that portends to represent a local political group, you've put it in the public domain, and you own it.
Seems my other comment wasn’t posted. Oh well….
If you’re threatening civil war, suffer the consequences. That includes being reported to the FBI. See something, say something was the training I received while in the Navy and later, being a US Navy employee.
Terry, neither you nor Todd Vaughn were doxxed. You both sent letters to the editor voicing your opinions and signed your names. You are both listed on the GOP website with your pictures, phone numbers and ways to email you. Doxxing means publishing someone's private information, usually with malicious intent.
You weren't doxxed. You were called out. You said preparing for civil war was correct and Todd went even further, talking about taking up arms and being willing to die and telling liberals they should be terrified if Trump loses.
That's a threat! In writing! D. Steel operated responsibly by reporting the threat to the FBI watch list.
"If you see something, say something." That comes from the Department of Homeland Security in their efforts to stop terrorism. Domestic and stochastic terrorism are our biggest threats.
Terry, I respect you for voicing your opinions in the newspaper, but you can't seriously expect to talk about preparing for war without other people's hair standing on end. It's a dangerous idea. I don't want you to stop talking about it. I want you and your colleagues at GOP HG to stop thinking of it as a rational response to Trump losing.
Thank you
So… you want to be able to write threatening letters without facing accountability? No, I think the system is working just fine, thanks.
