During the 30 years that I taught writing to high schoolers, I always hammered this point home soundly: Be careful of homophones; they will come back and bite you in the fanny every time. An interesting example of a misused homophone showed up in the May 14 edition of The News-Review in the middle of Tom Dole's column about his lonely position as "the only conservative candidate" for a seat on the Douglas Education Service board.
Dole's column spent much of its space touting his record as an Eagle Scout, college graduate and teacher, not to mention the "strong moral character" that one of his backers mentioned. All of these may be true — he might be the greatest teacher since Socrates— but a wily homophone tripped him up about halfway through. Dole referred to the Boy Scout Law's 12 point as guiding principles of his life — you know, "A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly," and so forth. Good enough so far, but then Dole stumbles while describing the 12 points as "tenants" which guided him daily.
The 12 points are fine principles for guiding one's life, true enough, but they are not "tenants." They are "tenets." A tricky homophone, to be sure, but one to which someone with Dole's star-studded resume should have been introduced at some time. Surely a good conservative candidate would have spotted it.
Perhaps the flub was The News-Review's fault; its pages are liberally doused with similar errors. Page B1 on the May 14 edition featured a 30-point headline that included the non-word "alot" as it referred to the wide variety of things happening in Riddle this summer.
I trust that both candidate and newspaper will pet "tenets" in their lists of words to use carefully in future efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.