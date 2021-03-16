Community Rights Douglas County was pleased when our Board of Commissioners finally provided supporting documents for the agenda items at their March 10 meeting.
A small step on the path to true transparency — more, however, needs to be done.
For example, the meeting lasted only eight minutes as the commissioners approved each item without discussion. As is too often the case, the live video feed was not working, depriving the public of the chance to view in real time our commissioners in all their glory. This is almost always the case for our coastal residents. Furthermore, public comments are still not permitted at the meeting's end and they have expressed no desire to reinstate them, thus depriving us of necessary democratic public engagement.
Even reinstating public comment, only one step in the transparency process, would not help very much. Our commissioners have so effectively suppressed democratic engagement, we have become jaded and lost faith in the process. (The pandemic has not helped.) How can we trust that this system would actually work and would be sincere? The board's track record leaves much to be desired.
Citizens must accept some of the blame as well. We have let ourselves become complacent and too accepting of our fate. We need to overhaul our willingness to cooperate and demand our rights. People should want to exercise their voices; we are not naturally apathetic about engaging with our elected officials.
Commissioners meetings should not be run solely in terms of business efficiency, but rather in a manner that reflects true democracy — orderly, yet somewhat messy while encouraging open and honest discussions. Time is not money but the price of democracy.
No one wants to travel to Roseburg for an eight-minute meeting. The commissioners know this and use brevity to discourage public participation. We want meetings with meaningful agendas and of reasonable length that encourages us to be involved while also knowing that the public can always view and comment on a live feed anywhere in the county.
Perhaps fewer meetings per month with more relevant agenda items would encourage greater participation. Having some meetings at night would enable more people of the working public to attend. It is of the utmost importance that these meetings be interactive.
Community Rights Douglas County remains committed to establishing a public process that is honest and transparent. We ask all of our communities to work together to achieve this goal while realizing that our path is difficult and strewn with obstacles.
John Hunter
Tenmile
[thumbup] Thank you John.
