Elections are over, time to restore the public’s trust
Okay, the elections are over. Yeah!
Now are there any lessons to be learned; when will individuals learn that government of and by the people is not a sports event? The word, WE is the guiding word, not all for our side. There is only one side and that is: WE The People are the government, NOT individuals or parties that think they know better.
1. Any transition of power will be peacefully done.
2. Any person, who can vote, should.
3. We need term limits to stop rot from starting to begin with.
4. No political party or individual should be able to influence government elected officials. Stop rot in its tracks.
5. Retiring government officials and military officers should be held from engaging in employment with private industry for say 5 years. This stops rot at its core.
6. Engaging in any illegal activity surrounding local or national elections would result in heavy prison terms. To engage in such activities is treason to the interest of the nation. That would stop the rot at the core.
7. Elected officials engaged in any illegal activity running for office or while in office should be held accountable for felony violations punishable with stiff prison terms. No deals of any kind. Violation of the public’s trust in any way is a high crime. That would eliminate the rot.
8. Hold accountable public officials for what they say. There are many ways to do this. They need to say the actual truth and not false words. Division of this country has got to stop.
All of the above need to be there to assure terrible and quick justice is administered to those who manipulate and profit from violating the public trust.
