In theory, I love the concept of electric powered vehicles.
But, in practice, I find a critical factor that is part of the current technology to be morally repugnant.
The People’s Republic of China now controls the vast majority of the world’s supply of cobalt by their total dominance of this element in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This is a critical item for the stabilization and maximization of the charge in the monster vehicle batteries.
The Chinese use virtual slave labor to mine the Congolese cobalt — paying as little as $1 per day to people living in unimaginable poverty. Not only is the mining dangerous, polluting and environmentally destructive, the workers are commonly expected to handle the dangerous cobalt without even basic protections. According to governmental sources, cobalt should be handled as a carcinogen and with extreme caution. Repeated exposure to cobalt dust can cause scarring to the lungs which can be disabling or even fatal.
There is also a racial element to this in that most of those being exploited are Black people in Sub-Saharan Africa.
I find electric cars to be an idea that is still evolving. These autos still have many issues that make me reluctant to buy: range, cost, charging time, spontaneous battery fires, battery disposal, failure to pay their fair share for road construction and maintenance, government subsidies are still needed to help make them economically viable, etc.
But high on my list of drawbacks are the humanitarian issues that our government leaders, so far, have been reluctant to put pressure on China to fix.
