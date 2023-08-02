There is a natural inclination in the human mind to assume that personal success is the result of an advanced intellect, and while intelligence is often a contributing factor, it is most often not the main reason for social ascent.

dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

Pick a word, sentence or paragraph -- I simply reject it all out of hand. There is no way anyone should take you seriously, Todd.

mword
mword

Todd, you are listed as a member of the Board and Leadership of the New GOP headquartered down on Jackson Street. Are you part of the Public Relations Committee, too?

I'm asking because the Committee made it clear that the New GOP wants no truck with establishment Republicans who are in league with the globalist and socialist Dems.

Are you now calling Virgle, Christine, Court, or David, et al, "establishment Republicans" who are "in league" with the Dems because they returned to the legislature? Are you now questioning their re-election?

Member of the Leadership and Board memberTerry Noonkester says that preparing for civil war if Trump isn't elected is the correct choice. 1776, aka Michaela, says bravo!

You're all members of the GOP leadership, Todd. Have you turned against our local elected officials? Do you also think it's the correct choice to prepare for civil war if Trump is defeated?

These are important questions. The Committee is anonymous. Do you, Terry and Michaela support the statements made by the Committee and by members of the Board in letters and comments.

Are you preparing for a civil war if things do not go well for Trump?

Concerned Property Owner
Concerned Property Owner

I resent your categorization of Used Car Salesmen! You have No Proof that those people on a whole are liars and misleaders! I've know several of them that are All pillars of the Communities that they live in!

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

"In fact, I would assert that a “successful” politician is much like a “successful” used car salesman (and IQ has nothing to do with it). It’s all about “being believable” and establishing “a sense of trust.” In other words, you need to have a good line of BS."

But enough about Donald Trump.

Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

What is so absurd in your use of “We the people” is your suggestion that everyone is behind you and shares your outlook and outrage. You have no basis to assume that your mind frame is that of “We the People” referred to in the Declaration of Independence and the preamble of the US Constitution, and that your opinions in turn define what it is to be a “real American.” In fact, the majority of American people do not consider themselves to be among the “We” that you delineate. To be accurate, you should probably change the all inclusive, “We the People” to the less grand, “Some of us.”

