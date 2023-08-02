There is a natural inclination in the human mind to assume that personal success is the result of an advanced intellect, and while intelligence is often a contributing factor, it is most often not the main reason for social ascent.
If you consider yourself to be a “successful” person and you disagree with this statement, you are probably an elitist… and if you are an elected official, you are a plague on representative government, and an enemy of “we the people.” In fact, I would assert that a “successful” politician is much like a “successful” used car salesman (and IQ has nothing to do with it). It’s all about “being believable” and establishing “a sense of trust.” In other words, you need to have a good line of BS. That is what sells the used car… and that is what gets you re-elected.
And that is what most elected-officials mistake for intelligence. They have discovered the ability to created advantageous story-lines like “this car was owned by a widowed school-teacher who only drove it to church on Sundays,” or “I married my high-school sweetheart, and after working in the timber-industry for a few years, I decided to devote my life to public-service.”
“And by the way,” they say, “if you have any problems, I’ll always be here for you… at your service” (but in reality, they view us as rubes).
Recently, our Republican legislators failed us in Salem. We encouraged and supported “the walkout,” and they kept us informed. They made us feel included in the decision-making process… until the final moment… the one that really counted. And then, they cut the deal with the Dems (knowing that we would object) and tried to “put lipstick on the pig.”
Pick a word, sentence or paragraph -- I simply reject it all out of hand. There is no way anyone should take you seriously, Todd.
Todd, you are listed as a member of the Board and Leadership of the New GOP headquartered down on Jackson Street. Are you part of the Public Relations Committee, too?
I'm asking because the Committee made it clear that the New GOP wants no truck with establishment Republicans who are in league with the globalist and socialist Dems.
Are you now calling Virgle, Christine, Court, or David, et al, "establishment Republicans" who are "in league" with the Dems because they returned to the legislature? Are you now questioning their re-election?
Member of the Leadership and Board memberTerry Noonkester says that preparing for civil war if Trump isn't elected is the correct choice. 1776, aka Michaela, says bravo!
You're all members of the GOP leadership, Todd. Have you turned against our local elected officials? Do you also think it's the correct choice to prepare for civil war if Trump is defeated?
These are important questions. The Committee is anonymous. Do you, Terry and Michaela support the statements made by the Committee and by members of the Board in letters and comments.
Are you preparing for a civil war if things do not go well for Trump?
I resent your categorization of Used Car Salesmen! You have No Proof that those people on a whole are liars and misleaders! I've know several of them that are All pillars of the Communities that they live in!
"In fact, I would assert that a “successful” politician is much like a “successful” used car salesman (and IQ has nothing to do with it). It’s all about “being believable” and establishing “a sense of trust.” In other words, you need to have a good line of BS."
But enough about Donald Trump.
What is so absurd in your use of “We the people” is your suggestion that everyone is behind you and shares your outlook and outrage. You have no basis to assume that your mind frame is that of “We the People” referred to in the Declaration of Independence and the preamble of the US Constitution, and that your opinions in turn define what it is to be a “real American.” In fact, the majority of American people do not consider themselves to be among the “We” that you delineate. To be accurate, you should probably change the all inclusive, “We the People” to the less grand, “Some of us.”
