The surge of patients in the emergency department has been escalating since April and Oregon is now at a crisis point OHA's most recent report on COVID-19 breakthrough cases for the last two weeks found that over 85% of infections are occurring in people who are unvaccinated. The tragedy is that most of these are preventable with vaccination.
Our emergency departments are overflowing. One emergency physician from the pandemic epicenter reports that for the last three days all the ICU beds in his hospital are full with about 90 percent COVID patients and 95 percent of them unvaccinated. The five percent that are not are immunocompromised. Regional hospitals are sending ICU patients to San Francisco and Utah. Elective surgeries are on hold. People are at risk of dying from trauma, heart attacks and strokes because unvaccinated people are using all available ICU capacity and shutting down our operating rooms.
Dr. Mike McCaskill, an emergency physician in southern Oregon reports: "At times there are people in ER still waiting to be seen who were there before I began my shift and still waiting when I go home. It breaks my heart to see this happen. We are seriously worried."
These stories are playing out all over the state as we experience an unprecedented spike in COVID cases. Emergency rooms are places for emergencies. If you are experiencing symptoms you feel might require emergent medical attention such as chest pain, shortness of breath, stroke symptoms, etc., you should absolutely go to the ER. But for COVID complications the best way to stay out of the ER is to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccines are widely available, free to all and most importantly, they are safe and effective. They are the best tool we have to protect the public, including the health care work force. Social distancing is another critical thing you can do. The delta variant is so contagious that it can affect everyone at a block party, a wedding, a funeral. Avoid large gatherings. We know family celebrations and events have been long deferred, but urgent sacrifices are needed to protect our loved ones.
Gov. Kate Brown, our congressional delegation, our state and local leaders, health departments, hospitals and health care providers are working at a furious pace on the pandemic response, but we desperately need your help. On behalf of all members of Oregon Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians and our health care colleagues on the front lines, we have one unified plea to our fellow Oregonians: Get vaccinated.
Dr. David Rickman
Medical Director
Mercy Medical Center Emergency Department
Which doesn't explain why most healthcare people aren't vaccinated. The hypocrisy is that teachers and healthcare workers are loving the "mandates " for us but when they are mandated they dig in their heels 👠and say no way, not us.
Vaccines are the “best tool we have to protect the public”? What about home treatment for COVID? What about using safe, effective treatments to fight COVID before you are so sick you need to be hospitalized? In many other countries, and even in pockets here in America, doctors are prescribing drugs like Ivermectin which are showing great promise in decreasing the severity of COVID and it’s a known safe drug. So why is the only answer gene therapy? The COVID vaccine is gene therapy and a lot of us don’t trust it. That isn’t the fault of the public. It is the fault of our leadership for not proving its safety and efficacy. 11,000+ people have died as a direct cause of the COVID shot (that we know of). Adverse effects of the shot are in the hundreds of thousands. It’s risky. And we don’t know the long term effects at all yet. So if there are treatments for COVID that can be done at home, that significantly decrease the likelihood of hospitalization, why are doctors not getting that information out so that our hospitals are not at capacity with an illness that could have been treated at home? Why is the only answer gene therapy that half of this country doesn’t trust? The COVID shot is wildly ineffective anyhow. It doesn’t prevent COVID. It doesn’t prevent you from getting it and spreading it. It doesn’t prevent you from dying of COVID as CDC data shows all of these are happening to the “vaccinated”. If it were so effective, why would vaccinated people need to wear masks? Why is the Delta variant so prolific right now of half the population has taken the shot? And why are “vaccinated” individuals making up majorities of new cases of the variant (as with what happened in other parts of the country)? This is exactly why we don’t trust the “vaccine” that isn’t a vaccine.
Repost: There is no support for ivermectin. The study was flawed, it is not a known safe drug: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/jul/16/huge-study-supporting-ivermectin-as-covid-treatment-withdrawn-over-ethical-concerns -- https://ebm.bmj.com/content/early/2021/05/26/bmjebm-2021-111678 -- Please post links to the information you've read about the efficacy of it.
Monoclonal Antibodies, on the other hand, have shown the difference between going to the hospital and staying home to recover. sources: https://combatcovid.hhs.gov/i-have-covid-19-now/monoclonal-antibodies-high-risk-covid-19-positive-patients -- and, https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/fda-authorizes-covid-antibody-treatment-preventive-after-exposure-n1275737
Yes! For yourselves, for your families, for people you have never met.
