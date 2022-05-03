Please take time this month to say thanks to our local Emergency Medical Services folks for their service and sacrifices. These paramedics, EMTs and the entire EMS workforce dedicate their lives safeguarding the health, safety, and well-being of our communities.
In 1974, President Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our communities. Since then, the third full week in May (May 15-21 this year) has been a semi-official National EMS Week.
These fantastic folks can be found all around us, be it fire/law enforcement departments, ambulance services, home care, adult care, and even in our local businesses, retail stores and shops. Some are full time paid employees; however, most are volunteers who have taken time to learn and perform these lifesaving techniques.
I personally have great admiration for those volunteers, and their families that support them, in the fire, police and search and rescue operations that are willing to sacrifice precious time away from their families to provide care for others. In addition, I specifically would like to thank the full-time professionals and educators that provide the core functions and training for these services.
It might surprise you to know that in Douglas County there are over 50 fire departments and many highly trained community groups such as Douglas County Search and Rescue and Community Emergency Response Team within your community that are ready to respond every day, all day, to provide care and support at a moments notice. So again, please take time this month to recognize the 47th National EMS Week and get to know some of your local heroes. They will truly thank you for your support.
