Question: Who are the enemies of the United States Constitution?

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
1
1
0
2

Recommended for you

(13) comments

melrosereader
melrosereader

Seems to me that the Republicans in this county have an extremely serious problem within their ranks. I can't tell you what to do, but I have some suggestions.

1. Don't vote for these extremist republicans just because they have an R after their name. Look behind the curtain. If the people running for office are part of this "Republican Committee" that has taken over the local GOP, avoid them at all costs. These are dangerous people. Like Todd Vaughn clearly shows in his letter.

2. All of the "normal" Republicans, if you care to save your party, must act with the same passion as the "Committee" that has taken over your message and your party. If you do not, then you do not have a rational political party any more.

Add Reply
worden
worden

Todd Vaughn is a member of the local GOP executive board and leadership. He and Terry Noonkester, another board member, have come right out in letters to the editor, talking about preparing for war if Trump is not president.

Todd said we should all be terrified if Trump loses, especially Marxist globalists. That's what the Public Relations Committee called Democrats in their very first guest column.

This talk of taking up arms and telling Dems to be terrified -- it's outrageous! A new civil war or revolutionary war, telling your neighbors to be terrified. Outrageous!

Something dangerous is brewing at GOP HQ on Jackson Street. We need to know what it is.

Add Reply
Momos
Momos

"We are not extremists, but we are not cowards either. " Yes you are, and yes you are. Real men don't hide behind a veiled threat of shooting anyone who disagrees with them. Ooohh, but that's right, you're a tough guy with some guns. Big deal. Fantasizing about killing people for whatever reason is a serious mental disorder.

Add Reply
dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

I think this is alt-Todd Vaughn. We haven't seen him since 2020, and here he is again, hoping to fire up some local emotions without he himself committing to anything. It worked once for Mr. Trump, at least back before he crossed the line. (I'm sorry, Mr. Trump doesn't think "Mr. Trump" properly denotes respect...he's so uppity I'm going to call him D'John Trump from now on -- spicy!)

Add Reply
lwo
lwo

Essentially threatening to kill anyone who disagrees with you? Well that gets you off my Christmas card list.

What a loon. An armed, zealous loon. Just when America was suddenly looking to be in short supply.

Add Reply
dontlie
dontlie

Since DJT already lost in 2020 and now more people know what a criminal he is there is no way he will win in 2024. Nice that you have put your name out there for the police to keep an eye on you before you start shooting your neighbors. Since when did losing an election mean it was time to kill people? sick....

Add Reply
GhostofTMcCall
GhostofTMcCall

"...if you are a “deep state” loyalist and/or a Marxist globalist, you probably should be “terrified.”"

Of course, it is you that get's to define what those terms mean, right?

The majority of American voted to not re-elect Trump. Are you threatening to kill the majority of Americans? Because that's what it sounds like.

How did that work out for the Jan 6 terrorists? The Bundy's? The militia members who plotted to kidnap the Governor of Michigan, ... on, and on, and on...

A minority trying to overthrow an election by violence isn't patriotism, democracy or have any corollary relationship with the American Revolution - it is purely Fascism. And not by a made up definition of the word, but the one in the dictionary.

Add Reply
dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

One [thumbup] for 'Ghost'

[thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown] for Todd Vaughn.

Add Reply
Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

Thanks for letting us know that many of you are Christians, Todd. It will be a comfort to know that while you are aiming your rifle at me you will likely be reciting the Sermon on the Mount.

Add Reply
melrosereader
melrosereader

Geez Todd. What a perfect way to get yourself on the FBI's watch list.

Not subtle at all. Blatantly suggesting an insurrection.

Add Reply
D Steel
D Steel

My same thought, I just finished an FBI electronic tip complete with a link to this LTE. It's time for this nonsense to cease.

Add Reply
melrosereader
melrosereader

good for you

Add Reply
worden
worden

[thumbup]D Steel

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.