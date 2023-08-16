Question: Who are the enemies of the United States Constitution?
I’ll give you a hint… it is most certainly not law-abiding citizens who have been gathering up guns and ammunition in preparation for a scrape with “government gone astray.” Our Founding Fathers made that very clear when they gave us our Second Amendment. Not only did they encourage us to own and bear arms, they encouraged us to be willing to employ them against our own “ruling-class” should tyranny attempt to usurp the “rule of law” (i.e., the Constitution).
Gayle Rosellini accused the local GOP of extremism because we believe that it is “the correct choice to prepare for civil war if Trump is defeated.” For the record, I do not compare potential confrontations with our current government with the historical event called “The Civil War.” I prefer the “Revolutionary War” comparison.
They say that only 3% of the people living in the colonies fully supported a war for independence from Great Britain. Most of the colonialists wanted no part in a conflict with the world’s most powerful military, and the rest were either full-blown British Loyalists or “turncoats” (traitors). I suspect that the percentage of us who are prepared to take up arms against the currently developing form of tyranny is much higher than it was “in the beginning,” and if you are a “deep state” loyalist and/or a Marxist globalist, you probably should be “terrified.”
But take consolation from this: we should all be terrified if Trump loses. MAGA Republicans are no more violent than those who fought for this nation’s freedom nearly 250 years ago, and like them, many of us are Christians. We are not extremists, but we are not cowards either. And for us freedom is worth dying for, period.
Seems to me that the Republicans in this county have an extremely serious problem within their ranks. I can't tell you what to do, but I have some suggestions.
1. Don't vote for these extremist republicans just because they have an R after their name. Look behind the curtain. If the people running for office are part of this "Republican Committee" that has taken over the local GOP, avoid them at all costs. These are dangerous people. Like Todd Vaughn clearly shows in his letter.
2. All of the "normal" Republicans, if you care to save your party, must act with the same passion as the "Committee" that has taken over your message and your party. If you do not, then you do not have a rational political party any more.
Todd Vaughn is a member of the local GOP executive board and leadership. He and Terry Noonkester, another board member, have come right out in letters to the editor, talking about preparing for war if Trump is not president.
Todd said we should all be terrified if Trump loses, especially Marxist globalists. That's what the Public Relations Committee called Democrats in their very first guest column.
This talk of taking up arms and telling Dems to be terrified -- it's outrageous! A new civil war or revolutionary war, telling your neighbors to be terrified. Outrageous!
Something dangerous is brewing at GOP HQ on Jackson Street. We need to know what it is.
"We are not extremists, but we are not cowards either. " Yes you are, and yes you are. Real men don't hide behind a veiled threat of shooting anyone who disagrees with them. Ooohh, but that's right, you're a tough guy with some guns. Big deal. Fantasizing about killing people for whatever reason is a serious mental disorder.
I think this is alt-Todd Vaughn. We haven't seen him since 2020, and here he is again, hoping to fire up some local emotions without he himself committing to anything. It worked once for Mr. Trump, at least back before he crossed the line. (I'm sorry, Mr. Trump doesn't think "Mr. Trump" properly denotes respect...he's so uppity I'm going to call him D'John Trump from now on -- spicy!)
Essentially threatening to kill anyone who disagrees with you? Well that gets you off my Christmas card list.
What a loon. An armed, zealous loon. Just when America was suddenly looking to be in short supply.
Since DJT already lost in 2020 and now more people know what a criminal he is there is no way he will win in 2024. Nice that you have put your name out there for the police to keep an eye on you before you start shooting your neighbors. Since when did losing an election mean it was time to kill people? sick....
"...if you are a “deep state” loyalist and/or a Marxist globalist, you probably should be “terrified.”"
Of course, it is you that get's to define what those terms mean, right?
The majority of American voted to not re-elect Trump. Are you threatening to kill the majority of Americans? Because that's what it sounds like.
How did that work out for the Jan 6 terrorists? The Bundy's? The militia members who plotted to kidnap the Governor of Michigan, ... on, and on, and on...
A minority trying to overthrow an election by violence isn't patriotism, democracy or have any corollary relationship with the American Revolution - it is purely Fascism. And not by a made up definition of the word, but the one in the dictionary.
One [thumbup] for 'Ghost'
[thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown] for Todd Vaughn.
Thanks for letting us know that many of you are Christians, Todd. It will be a comfort to know that while you are aiming your rifle at me you will likely be reciting the Sermon on the Mount.
Geez Todd. What a perfect way to get yourself on the FBI's watch list.
Not subtle at all. Blatantly suggesting an insurrection.
My same thought, I just finished an FBI electronic tip complete with a link to this LTE. It's time for this nonsense to cease.
good for you
[thumbup]D Steel
