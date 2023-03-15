In Douglas County, we know the impact the housing and homelessness crisis has on rural communities.
It’s why I was so appreciative that Governor Tina Kotek made this county and the Gary Leif Navigation Center an early stop of the 36-county One Oregon Listening Tour she is making in her first year in office.
When she was Speaker in 2021, Governor Kotek worked with the late Representative Leif to secure $1.5 million in state funding for this navigation center. I’ve seen the impact on the ground firsthand. In the last eight months, we have supported nine formerly homeless Oregonians transition into permanent housing. We have 10 homeless individuals currently living on-site and, once our indoor congregate shelter is complete, will be able to house up to 40 people.
In that same vein, I appreciate the vision the governor has outlined homelessness funding plan to reach outcomes in communities across the state. I’m particularly hoping the Legislature approves the recommended $27.4 million to rehouse people experiencing homelessness and expand shelter capacity in the 26 rural counties within the Balance of State Continuum of Care.
This would mean funding to rehouse 450 households experiencing unsheltered homelessness and expand the state’s shelter capacity by 100 beds.
There is an enormous need for these services across this region and the state. I’m hopeful the Legislature once again takes action to support our efforts to get all Oregonians into permanent housing.
