This COVID-19 prevention business has brought this country to a climatic point unparalleled in our countries’ history. Too many of those in positions of authority have vastly exceeded and abused the authority granted them by the voters themselves. “Mandates” have been issued purportedly to control the spread of COVID-19 but too often issued without regard to proven and accepted scientific or medical research. Instead, for political reasons they, far too often, have exceeded the authority given them by the voters.
The CDC, itself. once a respected institution, seems now to be more guided by PC values than well researched, useful data, and has issued conflicting, confusing guidance. Now, even “our nation’s Surgeon General doesn’t rule out extending the vaccine mandate to small businesses with fines that could reach tens of thousands of dollars per violation. That would be a real job killer. How do we “build back better” with that?
Currently, Illegal aliens are seldom if ever tested, vaccinated or quarantined. Instead, tax payers are paying for these illegal’s to be flown all over the U.S. and be deposited surreptitiously in towns and cities all over our country where they can potentially infect us all. This is not right or fair by any measure!
The Chinese Communist (the Communist Party leaders, not the Chinese people) must be having a good laugh at our situation. They are making money just on the millions of mask alone they are selling us. Plus, all the mayhem they have cost us over the last 18 months in countless categories i.e. medical, businesses, travel, education, economics, social etc. It wasn’t enough that they have damaged us over the last few decades thru their well documented theft of intellectual properties and trade agreements that have strongly favored China. COVID-19 is a new but effective style of attack on us by a foreign power and encompasses a lot of issues that affect all of us. It demands rational and effective response by those in charge.
David Sayers
ROSEBURG
(1) comment
David Sayer, your letter is straight out of the Fox News propaganda playbook.
"A new study has reached an obvious conclusion: People who rely primarily on Fox News for their information are more likely to believe dangerous falsehoods about the pandemic.
The Kaiser Family Foundation study asked viewers of Fox, CNN, MSNBC, network news and local news whether they believed seven common myths about the pandemic. Viewers of Fox were more likely to believe in falsehoods like government conspiracies to overstate the number of coronavirus deaths and understate the number of vaccine-related deaths, or that there are microchips in the coronavirus vaccines, or that infertility or DNA changes have been attributed to the vaccines."
-St. Louis Post Dispatch Editorial from yesterday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.