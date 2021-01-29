Politics and Millions of dollars donated to the "Blue" party by two of the largest collective bargaining organizations in the U.S. (American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association) have, in their arrogance, demanded that the elderly be shunted aside so they can have COVID-19 inoculations in order to safely return to the classroom. That is not enough!!! In Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Fairfax, Virginia, teachers are refusing to return to the schoolroom even after inoculations. What do they want? They take take take and give little in return. I recognize and appreciate the hardworking, caring educators out there but they are colored with guilt by association with the union activists. Her "majesty" here in Oregon is now giving consideration to once again shoving the elderly further down the priority list in order to pander to another group broadly defined as underserved members of society. Next, I am sure that she will institute the Soylent Green Solution to rid the state of all of us oldsters. Nuff said. I have had it!!
Lawrence D. Hill
Winston
(3) comments
The CDC is making science-based decisions. It's not the result of any kind of lobbying. The only lobbying I have seen is by Republicans, in favor of viral spread.
[thumbdown]Yesterday I said I wasn't going to begrudge elders their right to complain about being behind teachers in the vaccination line. But my opinion of this letter is [censored].
"I have had it!!" Not sure what you've had, but I'd venture it's probably illegal to consume. I can tell you very easily what teachers want. They want to live to raise families of their own, and perhaps grow old and crotchety too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.