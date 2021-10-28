The claims made by salvage obstructionists are so outlandish it's ridiculous. Obviously they have no valid environmental issues. They just want to stop logging.
The obstructionists say snags pose no danger to people. Truth is, snags are a leading cause of injury and death to firefighters. The Tiller District requested $90,000 to remove danger trees along roads to facilitate public safety. The only place a snag is not a hazard to people is in the minds of obstructionists.
There is a northern spotted owl, which prefers snags adjacent to roads, rather than the more secure and isolated snags away from roads. It exists only in the minds of obstructionists.
Also, in the mind of the obstructionists is a type of heavy fuel that does not burn hot and long, which makes containment of fires more difficult, and damages soil, which in turn pollutes streams, and is detrimental to fish. In the real world heavy fuel burns hot and long and is damaging to soil, air, water, fish and people.
I expect a judge will rule in favor of the US Forest Service. When done I hope the judge will hold the obstructionists accountable for all financial losses caused by their stall tactics.
Fire salvage has to be determined by the professional judgment of land managers, not a thoughtless procedure that allows delays where nobody is held accountable. I would hope Peter DeFazio, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley would get off their collective thumbs and act to pass a law making people accountable for salvage delays, because right now the National Environmental Policy Act process, designed to protect the environment, is being misused and it is damaging to not only the environment, but people as well.
Don Wilson
Roseburg
