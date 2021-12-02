When someone gets drunk and wrecks their car, not only the drunk but the bartender could be held accountable for the damages.
If someone doesn't mow their grass and a fire breaks out, they can be charged for the suppression costs for that fire.
A power company may be held liable if a wind storm knocks over their lines and starts a fire.
So why aren't environmental groups held accountable when they deliberately delay fire salvage, which prevents snags being removed from the forest, which later are hit by lightening that starts a fire, or worse, falls on a fire fighter? It's not an accident. When millions of snags are left on hundreds of thousands of acres, lightening is going to hit one. That's a given. Particularly when snags are the tallest, driest features on the landscape. It's not an act of God, because the delay was purposely and thoughtfully presented by environmentalists, not because of environmental concerns, but for financial gain, because the government pays them to sue. It's like paying someone to drink and drive, but they have a get out of jail free card.
The drunk didn't intend to wreck the car. The property owner didn't intend to have a fire on their place and the power company didn't want the wind to blow their lines down. I suspect environmentalists don't intend to kill fire fighters when a snag falls on them, but it happens. And lightening is more likely to hit a snag and start a fire than any of the other truly accidental acts. It's not right, but it must be OK with DeFazio, Wyden and Merkley, because they have alllowed it for decades. The equal access to justice act, which encourages the law suits, needs to be modified.
Don, l wish you would take a science class or two. Forest ecology is not that simple.
