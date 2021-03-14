The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination based on ethnicity, race, and sex in housing, employment, and public spaces. The law established a precedent that provided lawmakers and courts with a framework to enshrine protections for people who have faced discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. I believe that we as Americans must ensure that everyone, regardless of their background, shall have dignity and respect. Through Equality Act, we can ensure that LGBTQ+ Americans have equality under the law.
In June 2020, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prevents employment discrimination, covers LGBTQ+ Americans. This precedent, however, must cover other areas such as housing and public and private spaces. To ensure these protections, the House passed the Equality Act last month. Under current federal law and 27 states, LGBTQ+ Americans have no protection from discrimination. In these states, employers can fire, and landlords can evict people from their homes solely based on their sexual orientation and gender identity. Similarly, 28 states have no laws protecting LGBTQ+ students in K-12 schools from discrimination.
Without the Equality Act, LGBTQ+ Americans have little to no way to combat discrimination in these areas. We must guarantee that LGBTQ+ Americans have legal protections and a means to remedy discrimination. We need comprehensive legislation to address inequalities at federal, state, and local levels. We have the opportunity to address the problem, and we must act now to ensure that there are legal safeguards to protect people and help them during their daily lives. We must show the LGBTQ+ community that we care for them. I still believe in empathy and respect. Enacting this legislation will uphold our country’s principles and secure liberty and equality.
Kevin Hansberger
Roseburg
