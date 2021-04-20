I have been a coworker of Erica for the last year and a half. I have come to know her well and I have seen Erica in action. She consistently demonstrates strong leadership skills. She is very fair and thoughtful when making decisions and works well with all kinds of teams. She always keeps her colleagues and customers' best interests at heart. She is not afraid to step up to a challenge with positive insight and great motivation. She is the person we need to help direct our local higher education. I will be voting for Erica on May 18, and I hope you will too.
Quay Sutherland
Sutherlin
