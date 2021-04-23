I'm going to vote to re-elect Erica Mills to the UCC Board of Education. Erica is business-minded. She and her husband are co-owners of the North Forty Beer Company. If she has the determination to keep their business open during the COVID-19 lockdowns, she has my vote.
Erica is committed to helping small businesses in our community thrive. She's an advocate for career and technical education at Umpqua Community College. She believes in offering classes to help train our community's workforce now and into the future. Erica wants the college to expand trade classes to reduce the shortage of skilled workers.
Erica has my vote. We need her business-minded common sense to represent us on the UCC Board.
Please join me and let's re-elect Erica Mills.
Neil Hummel
Roseburg
