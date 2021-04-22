What do you want in a UCC Board Member?
-Someone who is committed to being a positive member of our community.
-Someone who understands business and responsible spending.
-Someone who has proven their commitment to UCC
-Someone who can work with others who might have different opinions
-Someone who advocates for Career and Technical training that leads to good jobs
That someone is Erica Mills. Please join me in voting for Erica.
Ronnie Bruce
Roseburg
