Earlier this week, The Oregonian published an article documenting unethical practices among the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission leadership. OLCC leaders allegedly diverted highly demanded, specialty liquors to nearby stores. Since they knew when the liquors would arrive, they would purchase them rather than provide a chance to the public to get them.
The bourbons that the OLCC diverted, such as 15- and 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle, sell at drastically lower prices when compared with other states. In Oregon, a single bottle of 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle has a retail price of around $299. Due to demand, however, bottles sell at secondary markets for around $6,000.
These OLCC members used their positions for their benefit. We need to vigorously enforce our ethics laws and ensure that all state officials are held accountable.
In response to these allegations, Governor Tina Kotek has called on the OLCC to change its leadership and dismiss those who abused their positions. However, the embroiled leaders still retain their posts. The citizen panel that supervises that agency has also remained quiet about the allegations.
To prevent abuses such as this from reoccurring, we must make sure that those leaders lose their positions. In addition, the Oregon Legislature should consider adopting and adhering to the suggestions Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum will make. We need to ensure that our government remains accountable.
To retain public trust, our public officials cannot be above the law and use their positions for personal gain. Although these abuses might seem inconsequential when compared to other, larger scandals, ethical lapses such as these erode public confidence in our institutions. To restore respect, we have to show that state officials are beholden to the law and will endure consequences for any ethical violations.
Editor’s Note:
Between the receipt of this letter to the editor and the publishing of this edition, OLCC Executive Director Steve Marks resigned from his position. See the full story on page A3 of this edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.