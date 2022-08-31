I have tried not to comment further on the Jan. 6 protest. Then I read a woman state they were all heavily armed. I don't know where she got this information as it is totally false. Not one of the protesters was armed.
Despite what some have suggested, this was not an insurrection. This was a protest because many felt the election had not been carefully conducted and the results could not be trusted. The only one shot that day was unarmed military veteran Ashli Babbett by a capitol police officer. When you see the video, you see the capitol police were armed with high-capacity rifles and did not seem to make any efforts to use less lethal methods to subdue the crowd. Also, I have seen verified video of some capitol police ushering the people into the capitol — actually encouraging them to enter.
What I really wish we'd get from Jan 6. is fairness. BLM "protesters" burned buildings and rioted in D.C. before Jan. 6, BLM and Antifa and others rioted, looted and burned our major cities causing millions of dollars in damages and loss. While many Jan. 6 protesters are still in prison, many for just trespassing, none of the even more destructive protesters/rioters are in jail. Not fair.
The writer is right; we all have to be careful who we vote for. We also need to be vigilant as to the news we consume, not trusting one news station but trying to find the truth. We all need to get away from party politics — stop believing in or following one party and instead look for the truth and for the best candidate, no matter the party. We need to choose better candidates this fall; people who love this country and who will work for the U.S. and its people.
Midge, your letter is an almost perfect example of projection. Sorry that you are so detached from reality.
