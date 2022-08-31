I have tried not to comment further on the Jan. 6 protest. Then I read a woman state they were all heavily armed. I don't know where she got this information as it is totally false. Not one of the protesters was armed.

melrosereader
melrosereader

Midge, your letter is an almost perfect example of projection. Sorry that you are so detached from reality.

