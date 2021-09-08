Farewell Oregon. I shall miss you. My daughter often says this when I contemplate moving away: “It's like changing lanes at the market.” or, “The Grass is Always Greener.” Although I know the grass is not greener in Vermont, ( it actually is) neither is it burnt nor the air toxic to breath. After five summers sheltering in place from wildfire smoke, I have had quite enough.
The dream of this wild country in Oregon started five years ago, an inheritance brought my family here, we bought homes with the intention of digging in roots. Oregon had everything, wild lush mountains, a reasonable drive to the coast, hippies, yuppies and socialists. The arts scene inspired me and I made friends right away. The epic fires that first year were an ominous foreboding and finally, now, it is just too hard to breath in Oregon. My left lung collapsed last year.
Am I a quitter? I am not stymied by my fears, I do however react intensely. Hurricane Bob propelled me to drive two hours to fetch my daughter from camp on Cape Cod, I've shoveled 40 years of blizzards and come within 20 feet of a cougar in my yard. As a victim witness advocate I have stood down child molesters and taken closed fist punches to the head from men accused of beating their wives, children and significant others. I have had the state police call and say , stay home today, there is a guy with a sawed off looking for you, had a colleague murdered by a clients husband and the same man make an attempt on my life, attended his murder trial and saw him convicted. Then, breast cancer. I have withstood all of that tattered, damaged but still standing yet wildfires, I must surrender.
Tracy Reid
Glendale
(1) comment
We will miss you. Much happiness and health in Vermont.
