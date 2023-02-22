He's not just a priest. He's my brother. Fr. Cletus Osuji, a priest and friend, who has served the Catholic communities of St. Joseph Church and St. Francis Xavier in Sutherlin and is the chaplain for Mercy Medical Center, is not just your typical priest.
Given a different environment when he studied in the seminary in Africa, Fr. Cletus learned an essential lesson of life, always trust God's will and use your words wisely. We might not know our history in Roseburg when a new Black man, a priest, came to our community. At the time, the Pastor, Fr. Juniper, yielded calls and threats by parishioners, saying "get that N-word out of here." Twenty-two years of ministry and following God's will, Fr. Cletus has built up a fortress of goodwill and love.
His compassion towards anyone he meets is peculiar. He speaks with a heavy accent, so sometimes his message is hard to understand, but the heart and love of this servant and priest are so great.
I am sure Fr. Cletus will hate the attention. As a priest, he is not just like our American-cultured priests, who choose to live in homes, seek retirement at age 70-75, or even expect special services because of their age. He is a true-spirited and beloved son of God.
Fr. Cletus has family in Africa, but he is a member of our family in the Catholic community. The article said he is retired. Fr. Cletus believes retirement day is when he returns home to the Father in heaven. I love this man because he is authentic, humble, and caring. We wish that all priests and bishops could adopt his spirit of ministry. One should not judge a person by the color of skin, words, accents, or different cultures, but by love.
