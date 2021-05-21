I was stunned to learn that this year every dollar in federal corporate tax revenue ($214.5 billion) will go toward paying the interest on the national debt ($398.7 billion). (Figures from usdebtclock.org.).
If the tax on businesses was increased by a draconian 80%, it would still be well short of covering the federal interest expense.
This also means that as far as the eye can see, no corporate tax revenue can ever be used for infrastructure, environment, climate change education, defense or any of the other things we need to make for a better country.
President Biden and our Congressional delegation (DeFazio, Wyden and Merckley) are apparently comfortable with adding yet another $4 trillion in new spending in just the first 100 days of the new administration. ($4 trillion works out to nearly $50,000 for each family of four.) As for me, I'm starting to get a little bit uncomfortable with the level of spending and deficits.
Roger Shaffer
Canyonville
President Ronald Reagan drastically lowered taxes for the most wealthy Americans and when he left office, we had a record-breaking deficit that people said could never be paid off. By the time President Clinton left office he was operating with budget surpluses.
All lowering taxes for the wealthy does is make us beholden to China because, guess what? If America needs to borrow money, China and Japan are the lenders. They own trillions of dollars in American debt.
We need to raise both corporate taxes and personal taxes on the most wealthy individuals. Donald Trump was extremely proud of creating huge tax cuts for the super-wealthy.
There's no reason why Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, the Walton Family (Wal-Mart,) Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) and other multi-billionaires need personal tax breaks on fortunes that increased dramatically when Trump gave them huge tax cuts.
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/markets-economy/090616/5-countries-own-most-us-debt.asp
