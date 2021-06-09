Why do people feed deer, is it because of hunger? Deer or people? Some feed deer so not to be afraid of humans, so come deer season they get one.
Others think it's great to show off pictures of them — big horns, or three or more of them laying by the house as they're fed grain.
The trouble is, they don't care that deer are getting killed because of feeding them. As they have been told, when you feed deer, or any animal, they are not as afraid of humans, so hunters can shoot them easier.
One house had up to seven deer; the next year it was five. Sure, they can say it's nature.
They still feed; if they get hurt during the rut, it's their fault, or killed, which a few have been.
Judy Hatton
Oakland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.