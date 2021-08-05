In defense of Roseburg City Councilor Bob Cotterell, what he said about the ability to change from a boy to a girl in Oregon is accurate. To deny that would be to say that there is no such thing as transgender people.
Based on the comments in The News-Review, he should be commended for recognizing that fact, not demonized for it. His comments were not directed toward any individual or group of people. It may not have been an appropriate comment to make, but all of us has at one time or another has done similar things. To blow it out of proportion does more harm than the comment itself. We would be far better off to emphasize the positive and build people up, not look for something we can put a negative spin on to create controversy.
Why all the controversy? Is it a misunderstanding, is it meant to emphasize their agenda, or seeking their five minutes of fame?
The description of gender identification sounds like a father trying to explain it to a 3-year-old. So what should be done with all the confusion? My recommendation would be to instruct all councilors to treat microphones as if they are always on, stick with agenda items, and socialize outside of the council chambers. This is a time for instruction and education, not punishment.
Bill Duckett
Riddle
(4) comments
Keep in mind Bill Duckett, the person defending Councilor Cotterell is listed as the City or Riddle's Mayor. It's scary who Douglas County voters elect as their leaders.
https://results.oregonvotes.gov/ResultsSW.aspx?type=CTYALL&cty=07&eid=12
To remind you, here's a bit of what Bob had to say when voicing his opinion:
"an off-color joke and the suggestion that if anyone is confused about their gender all they need to do is pull their pants down and take a look."
"Cotterell is doubling down, dismissing the criticism as an example of political correctness gone too far."
"Cotterell stood his ground. He said his stance on gender identity is rooted in science and dismissed the notion that individuals should be allowed to self-identify their gender."
“I believe it’s a joke, I really do. It’s magical thinking to become whatever gender you desire simply by saying,... 'That’s how I identify today.’ It’s foolish thinking, “To me, there’s two genders. If you pull the front of your pants down you can figure out which one you are. If you have an outie you’re a male, and if you’re an innie you’re a female.”
“I like panda bears, so tomorrow if I self-identify as a panda bear, does that make me a pander bear?”
Bill, I'd say your comment about him not directing his comments to anyone specific means you didn't really read the article. Try reading it again: https://www.nrtoday.com/news/government/roseburg-city-councilor-bob-cotterell-criticized-for-gender-identity-joke-transphobic-comments/article_3de498e5-6b33-53a5-aaf6-192a6d516f89.html
Bob isn't what I would call a representative of the people. Bob is more someone who should never be allowed to represent anyone but himself in his phobias, bias, and utter intolerance of the world around him.
[thumbup]
NJ: yes. We ought not pretend that he did not say what he clearly said, and upon which he doubled down with a an extra helping of ignorance.
He could have apologized for the initial unfunny "joke" but, instead, he then compounded and magnified the problem.
As I see it, he has exhibited at least two deficiencies in judgment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.