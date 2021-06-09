Oregon Lottery officials recently approved a plan to hold a lottery for those who have been vaccinated. One person will receive $1 million, and 36 others (1 per county) will receive $10,000 each. Additionally five residents age 12 to 17 will receive $100K as scholarships. Total to be paid out to 42 people is $1.86 million, funded by federal pandemic relief.
The only people eligible to receive money are those who have been vaccinated by June 27. Anyone who is not vaccinated (fully, or at least in process) will not be included in the drawing. The reason they have not been vaccinated is irrelevant. Doctor tells patient to not get vaccinated due to existing medical conditions or upcoming medical treatments – not eligible. Concerns about effectiveness of vaccine, or about which vaccine their medical professional uses – not eligible. Personal belief preferences – not eligible. Considers 95%+ survival rate an acceptable risk – not eligible.
Is that the best use of the federal pandemic relief funds? There are thousands of people who are homeless, and/or hungry due to COVID. How many are there who require medical care due to COVID related illnesses they have despite being vaccinated? There are thousands more who served on the front lines of the pandemic, putting themselves and their families at risk to help others. These are people who perhaps could be housed, or fed, or could receive medical care or a monetary token to let them know they are appreciated.
I understand that COVID-19 is nasty and needs to be eradicated. I just happen to disagree with the method proposed to achieve that goal.
Jeffrey Weiler
Roseburg
Jeffrey Weiler,
Vaccinations save lives. Much of Oregon, and certainly Douglas County, has not been vaccinated for a variety of reasons. It's easy to gripe about what the government is doing wrong. If the lottery is a bad use of money, what is your solution to increasing vaccinations?
A chance to win a $1 million prize has helped boost Ohio's Covid-19 vaccination rate by 45%, Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday.
https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/26/us/ohio-covid-vaccine-lottery/index.html
If the people that were truly able to get a vaccination were not so ignorant, selfish, and stupid, then this extreme measure would not have been necessary. This virus has killed 600,000 Americans, and will kill more. It is unfortunate that people don't simply volunteer to be vaccinated, as the virus is far and away more dangerous than the vaccine. Stupid people demand stupid measures.
