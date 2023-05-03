Yes, there is an excellent solution to the increased cost to those who create the least amount of trash. Help your neighbor by taking their trash with yours. Thank you for being responsible about your trash and helpful to your neighbor.
The reality that disturbs me is that our current county commissioners are once again placing a burden on the citizens who need help. The citizens left behind in the middle of extracted resources.
Yes, people need to take responsibility for the trash they create and create as little as possible. Absolutely yes.
How many of those burdens can we carry while the timber industry & their associates are glorified? How does OFRI afford those deceptive tv commercials? Where does the Secure Rural Schools money go? Who has access to economic development help? Take a look at the communities of Riddle, Glendale, Tiller. Days Creek, Canyonville, Myrtle Creek. Why are they in such sad conditions? Go have lunch in the extremely outdated cafeteria at the Days Creek School. Our community can't afford to create the infrastructure that would help our children. Why?
It is my observation that once again, the people who need help the most, who bend over backwards to do the right thing are once again being punished.
How much can we depend on volunteers before they collapse. The libraries are a good example. Big thanks to the mostly over age 60 and 70 volunteers. There are other examples.
The leaders of the timber capital of the nation are keeping too many peanuts to themselves. They could work wonders by investing in economic opportunity in the communities gutted and left behind. Something other than cutting trees in an unsustainable way.
Joanne Gordon
Days Creek
