In his letter to the editor, Mr. Cooper points out that the North Umpqua summer steelhead are critically endangered and asks whether the environmental push to save them has worked. He is asking the wrong question.
Mr. Cooper would like to resume his privilege of fishing for summer steelhead on the North Umpqua. He should be asking whether the management practices of the past century, of which his angling hobby is part of, has worked at sustaining the incredible resource we were endowed with.
The rich fishery resources that Europeans first found here were incredible. Since then we have cut down the old forests, built harmful dams, driven climate change, added hatcheries, diverted water and allowed excessive harvest. The result is what we see today, fish runs that are vanishing. We are all responsible for parts of that, even Mr. Cooper’s fishing has a negative impact on the population.
In the last few decades there have been moves to try to restore these runs, The federal forests are managed from a more holistic ecosystem approach. Private forests must leave some stream side buffers, some harmful dams have been removed, stream restorations are attempted, a few hatchery runs have been eliminated and fishing regulations have shifted to less impactful methods like catch and release. Has this been enough? Not is all cases, there is more that needs to be done.
For a positive example, just look at the North Umpqua winter steelhead run. These fish use the same river habitat as the summer steelhead and have the same catch and release regulations but have not had a hatchery run superimposed on them for several generations, the run is 100% wild. While the run has not been restored to historic levels it has flourished and is considered one of the best of the west coast.
(1) comment
What you don't explain is why, when we had historic runs of fish, we were logging, farming, generating electricity and had good industry. As soon as you stopped all of that the fish went away too. Maybe your catastrophic wildfire based economy isn't good forest management after all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.