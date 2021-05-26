Tracy Reid’s May 16 letter contained many accurate facts about how, for the past 50 years, our economy has done far worse economic data-wise under GOP administrations. That’s obviously true and the diligence researching/providing economic details is commendable.
Then the author concludes GOP policies caused those poor economic numbers based significantly on the sheer volume of negative economic data under GOP administrations. There’s just one problem with that. That conclusion is incorrect.
We’ve had four recessions during those 50 years, all under GOP presidencies. It is obvious on its face those are what made GOP administrations look bad by such analyses. However, three of those recessions were inherited from Democrat administrations and the last one was caused by a virus. Therefore, none were caused by GOP policies as Tracy claimed.
Reagan’s recession began under Carter a year before Reagan took office. Bush Jr’s first recession (DOTCOM/NASDAQ collapse) began under Clinton a year before Bush Jr took office. And Bush Jr inherited the sub-prime mortgage ticking time-bomb from Clinton which resulted in ‘the great recession’. Last, a virus pandemic caused the latest (GOP administration) recession. Three of these recessions that make GOP policies ‘look’ bad were inherited from Democrat administrations. The fourth had nothing to do with either party’s policies.
So, it is more reasonable to argue that Democrat policies, not GOP policies, led to those bad economic times and it was left to subsequent presidents (mostly GOP) to repair the damage. Tracy Reid’s conclusion that GOP policies caused poor economic performance is misleading, arguably incorrect.
Dennis Olds
Roseburg
Well said, Dennis. When people take things out of context and cherry-pick incomplete historical references that don't tell the whole story, but only promote the narrative they want to sell, we end up with letters like the one by Tracy Reid. Glad to see you provide the more factual, comprehensive view.
