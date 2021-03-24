This letter is an adendum to Cindy Bologna's letter to the editor in the March 17 edition of The News-Review.
It's interesting that we grow up being taught one faith, and some stay and are dedicated and happy all their lifetimes. Some as we mature change our direction and do something new. I'm in favor of all who are happy where they are and all who are changing their spiritual path to find peace and comfort elsewhere. I believe all religions have valuable spiritual teachings and all also have issues (even mine).
I believe in the worth and dignity of all humanity.
My elevator speech is:
To the goodness in the heart of every person,
and the truth in the minds of every person,
We make appeal.
By whatever name it is known,
In whatever land it is found,
For in our search together for the goodness of life is our universal religion established.
Mary Ann Wilcox
Roseburg
