"Based on the evidence, the court finds it more likely than not that President Donald Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021." — U. S. District Judge David Carter.
Why isn't this man in jail? This most criminal, corrupt president in the history of my great country nearly destroyed America and he still asks his followers to have mass protests in Washington D.C. and other cities. He is the only president in the history of my great country who continues to have rallies to bolster his over-inflated ego and who continues to stupidly complain about election fraud and a stolen election.
When he lost the 2020 election, it was the first time in his life that he tasted defeat or loss and it is killing him. The Jan. 6 Committe continues to find damning evidence against his corruption and crimes.
It's bad enough he was our president, but what's even more frightening is that this man might run again. Donald Trump will do anything, including armed insurrection by his blind and deaf followers and overturning the Constitution of the United States to be reinstated as President.
Donald Trump and his crimes against democracy and the United States makes Richard Nixon look like a saint. Let him continue to rant and rave about a stolen election and let him lead his followers into criminal acts against American, but for all of us who love America, let us see him do these things from a jail cell. Donald Trump is an egomaniacal, lying, evil man and for crimes against my great America, he belongs in jail.
(2) comments
I agree with both Mr. Myers and dejadoodoo. We are a nation of laws and jurisprudence. Unfortunately, however, it seems to many of us that we have two separate justice systems: one for the rich and/or famous and one for the rest of us.
Another thought crosses my mind: justice delayed is justice denied.
So what? Convene the grand jury, indict Trump for the crimes he has committed in plain sight, try him, convict him, and throw him in jail.
You've summarized the Trump situation nicely, Mr. Myers, but I think you are wrong to say that Trump deserves to be in jail. Why? Because citizens of this country are still considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Correct me if I'm wrong, but Trump hasn't been proven guilty of any action -- yet. That difference is what separates us in this country from Putin’s Russia.
Trump is walking a tightrope over a chasm of his own making. He calculated that having respect for Putin would benefit him. He calculated that some of his followers would break laws and coerce Congress to keep him in office. He might fall from the tightrope into Putin’s arms – he might fall into our legal system. I don’t think he’ll make it to the end without falling one way or the other. Either way, I don't think he's going to smell good.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.