Ronald Williams (The News-Review, April 24) is right on why to vote no on the School Bond Issue 10-187 — the state finds no need for reading, writing or math to graduate, our schools are not teaching children to think, but more about indoctrination in wokeness, CRT, social standing, sexual identity than education.
There is one other important factor the bond’s yes-advocates fail to tell anyone in their
letters to the editor and vocal support for this costly bond issue.
“What is this bond really going to cost you in tax dollars?”
This bond, actually another tax hike, will assess $1.85 per $1,000 of the assessed value of your home to your property tax bill whether or not you have children in the school system. It may not sound like much money as stated; but It is still a tax hike paid for out of your pocket.
I checked out the real cost to me using my 2021 property tax bill. Based on the assessed value of my home, the passage of this school bond vote will add $460.00 to my property taxes and that's based on last year's home assessment. This is on top of any annual increase the county tax assessor may add to my 2022 tax bill. What’s your tax increase?
Anyone on a fixed retirement, social security, disability or other limited income are already being hit hard with Biden's highest-on-record inflationary policies. Groceries, fuel, medical care costs are all rising and burdening us every day. Now the School Board wants us to add another tax burden to our current obligations and dwindling net income.
Ever see that Capital credit card TV ad asking you “What’s in your wallet?” You need to ask yourself the same question when voting. Vote no on School Bond 10-187.
