Aviva Health is committed to providing exceptional healthcare to the Roseburg Community because we believe in the people and the values this area holds dear. We have witnessed the determination and resiliency this community embraces, and these values make our pledge to the community even stronger.
I believe, as CEO of Aviva, the values of the voters in the Roseburg School District are being tested with school Bond Measure 10-187 for remodeling and repairs for a project that will improve the safety, security, and academic achievement of all students in every building in the district. While it is a major commitment to our community, it is one that deserves our votes for this generation and the next.
I have witnessed first-hand the need for medical professionals in Roseburg, and I have observed, through the eyes of doctors we are trying to recruit, the extremely old and outdated buildings in our school district. While we know those buildings have been maintained incredibly well, and the teachers we have are as competent as any, it is not easy to convince young professionals, who can go almost anywhere, this area is for them.
A community that is dedicated to its schools and its children, is a community that will thrive. I believe this bond measure is one that will help us thrive. Its passage will cement a pledge our community knows is smart, affordable, and necessary. It is an investment in our future, but it will reaffirm the determination and resiliency I observe every day. The Roseburg community is up to the task! Vote yes for Bond Measure 10-187.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.