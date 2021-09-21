It’s our turn. The Delta variant of COVID-19 has hit our community. And it has hit hard.
Our hospital is filled with the victims. As of Friday, September 17, 2021, there are 81 people from Douglas County hospitalized with COVID, 51 of those patient are at Mercy Medical Center. Of those 81 patients, 73 are not fully vaccinated.
The hospital is nearing capacity. Elective procedures have been cancelled.
There have been 95 COVID-19 related deaths in the County in the last 6 weeks alone. This accounts for almost half of all the COVID-19 related deaths in Douglas County since the onset of the virus in early 2020.
You may not want to be vaccinated. You may hate the idea of masking and avoiding indoor or large outdoor gatherings. And even if you do these things, which do help, they may not always work.
But please, do them anyway.
Not because you are told to, but because you care about your family, friends, coworkers, and your community. Our community.
It’s our turn to take action. Please consider vaccination and please, wear a mask.
Bart Bruns, MD
CEO, DCIPA
Chairman, UHA Board of Directors
Anesthesiologist
(1) comment
Dr. Bruns,
Where have you been? UHA claims in its mission statement "to work hard...to improve the health and vitality of the communities we serve." Yet you have remained silent for months while your fellow UHA Board Member, Dr. Tim Powell, has been spreading misinformation for over a year discouraging people from being vaccinated. UHA has its own blogs. As Chairman, why haven't sought to save lives by speaking out against the misinformation spun by the Dr. Powell and his brother who have twisted the minds of Douglas County residents into believing a horse de-worming drug is better than getting vaccinated. Why did it take 188 deaths before you finally came forward?
After remaining silent for the entire epidemic, many doctors are only now FINALLY speaking out about Covid in attempt to change their historical narrative. Is it not a coincidence that Medical Boards nationwide are now investigating doctors and revoking their medical license for their previous resistance to Covid restrictions and misinformation they spread.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.