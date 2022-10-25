Something to think about before you vote: How much control should a government have over an individual citizen’s rights?
Consider a law requiring all females to wear head scarves. Sounds like a trivial way to dominate women, but in Iran, a young woman was arrested for not wearing her scarf. In police custody, she was beaten to death. Over what she did not wear!
Worldwide, we see extreme examples of laws that intrude on individual rights: forced sterilization, genital mutilation — many, many things we Americans would consider to be outrageous invasions of personal choice.
Our country has a history of democracy evolving, becoming more fair to all Americans. Subjugated groups have raised awareness of inequality that resulted in changes in the law:
In 1865, Congress outlawed slavery;
In 1870, Congress guaranteed all black men the vote;
In 1919, Congress granted all women the right to vote;In 1964, Congress guaranteed equality under the law regardless of race;
In 1967, the Supreme Court decreed all state laws against inter-racial marriage illegal;
In 1972, Congress mandated equality of opportunity for male and female student-athletes;
In 1973, the Supreme Court ruled that restrictive state regulation of abortion is unconstitutional;
In 2022, the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 ruling, ending 49 years of federal abortion rights.
The next Congress will likely vote on a federal law to make abortion legal in the U.S. Picture women and girls you love. Imagine any of them becoming pregnant by rape, discovering that the fetus she carries will not live, or simply knowing that she cannot carry, deliver, love and raise a baby.
Drazen and Skarlatos both promise to vote against legal abortion. Vote for Val Hoyle. She supports safe, legal abortion. Forbidding a woman to choose whether or not to become a mother is outrageous.
