The Roseburg Public Schools are going to force the children to masks again.
Last year, the kids were getting sores on their faces, being sent to the principal's office if they took down their masks, and wearing masks on the playground when it was very hot. They had to go to the corner if they wanted a mask break.
This is abusive. I was all set to attend the school board meeting to voice my concerns, but the community that pays the salaries of RPS employees was not allowed to attend.
The meeting was changed to a ZOOM meeting. Those that did "attend" the ZOOM meeting were having difficulty finding the "Raise Your Hand" option. The News-Review article about the meeting states "half a dozen public comments were heard by the board, most of which expressed support." This is categorically untrue.
Three people spoke during the community comments — one for, two against. Unfortunately, people cannot hear for themselves because the meeting video has not been made available to the public.
At last year's meetings, 10 people were allowed to comment, and most did not support forced masking. You can view those comments at RPS school board meetings on Youtube. When I publicly protest, I would say 85% of the community enthusiastically supports not masking the kids.
Superintendent Cordon should not have barred the community from attending the meeting. COVID-19 is being used as an excuse to keep the public from voicing their very real concerns. The community has absolutely no say in what happens to the children. Oregon Department of Education decides all of these matters.
Your input is of little consequence to them.
I would unenroll ASAP from RPS. Kids should not be punished just because they want to breathe oxygen!!
Linda Snyder
Roseburg
Linda, people like you are the problem.
Linda, the "Raise Your Hand" option is not hard to find. May I suggest you take a couple of practice Zooms?
Masks are not a punishment: they are a public health measure.
There is plenty of oxygen* available behind the masks.
There is, currently, plenty of oxygen available down endotracheal tubes, too, for those who eschew masks.
*N95 masks, properly worn, are restrictive in exercising and working adults and children. But that's not what's worn by kids in most classrooms (those mask let a lot more air and larger particles through), and masks are not needed outdoors when distanced.
Linda - if you have a problem with the "forced" masking, you should aim higher than the RPS superintendent, as it was set forth by our Governor in an attempt to protect the children who are unable to be vaccinated. Jared Condon has been pretty clear that he does not support the mask mandate but his hands are tied. Good luck unenrolling your students, unless you are home/virtual schooling them, masks are required.
